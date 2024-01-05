Close Menu
Friday, January 5, 2024
The Village Reporter
January Birthdays & Anniversaries At Williams County Senior Centers

WEST UNITY SENIOR CENTER … Is sending a New Year’s toast (with coffee) to Conversions Technologies International for sponsoring their January Birthday and Anniversary celebration. Each senior at coffee hour received a new travel mug to keep their hot beverages warm this winter. They also supplied some hot beverage supplies for the month and snacks for prize bingo. The group had a lot of fun and really appreciate them for going above and beyond to support the local senior center.
STRYKER SENIOR CENTER … January birthdays – Rebecca Miller, Marjorie Brown, Stanley Whitlock, and Pam Oberlin. Missing from photo is Paul Rohrs.
EDGERTON SENIOR CENTER … January birthdays – Host: Arlene from Park View Care Center, Howard Olson & site manager Cindy Tingle.
EDON SENIOR CENTER … January birthday – Larry Buck.
BRYAN SENIOR CENTER … January birthdays – Robert Byroads, Pat Coopman, Artis Gilcher, Barbara Sullivan.
MONTPELIER SENIOR CENTER … January birthdays – Donna Stahler, Linda Rummel, Dennis Reader, Roger Brown, Frank Middleton, Pat Retcher.

 

