Larry Fritch (1936 – 2024)

Larry E. Fritch, age 87, of Ney, Ohio passed away Friday, January 5, 2024 at Glenn Park of Defiance with his family at his side.

Larry was a mechanic by trade and owned Ney Auto Service for many years. He later worked as a journeyman mechanic at General Motors. Larry also farmed for 50 years.

He was a volunteer firefighter for Washington Township and served as assistant chief for several years.

Larry was a member of the Defiance County Fish & Game Club and a life member of the NRA.

He enjoyed hunting, including taking 24 hunting trips to Wyoming, fishing and was an avid collector and gardener.

Larry E. Fritch was born on May, 31, 1936 in Bryan, Ohio the son of Herbert “Herb” B. and Agnes I. (Schwarzbek) Fritch.

He was a graduate of Ney High School. Larry married LeAnn Steele on August 10, 1957 at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church at The Bend and she survives.

Larry is also survived by his daughter, Vicki (Larry) Rhodes, of Farmer, Ohio; 5 grandchildren, Haley, Ashleigh, Landon, Hunter and Michael; 5 great grandchildren and a brother, Gene Fritch, of Atkins, Iowa. He was preceded in death by his three sons, Doug Fritch, Dean “Charlie” Fritch and Donald “Donny” Fritch.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 from 3:00-7:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 11, 2024 in the funeral home. Private interment will take place at a later date.

Memorial donations can be given to the Washington Township Fire Department or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

