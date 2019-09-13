Jarrett Kurtz & 10 Others Indicted By Williams County Grand Jury

The Williams County Grand Jury convened on Tuesday, September 10 and returned indictments against 11 individuals facing 174 charges. 149 of those charges were returned against Jarrett M. Kurtz, 20, of Montpelier, who was indicted on one count of second-degree burglary and 148 counts of third-degree felony grand theft for thefts of firearms between the dates of approximately October 1, 2017 and January 11, 2018. Also indicted were:

Charles D. Boyer, 48, of Bryan was indicted on one count of trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of violating a protection order, a first-degree misdemeanor. Boyer is accused of trespassing in habitation located in Bryan as well as violating a protection order issued against him on or about September 1.

Aric W. Bradley, 32, of Hicksville was indicted for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. Bradley is accused of failing to appear as required by the court in connection with a previous felony charge.

Michael L. Brown, 30, of Montpelier was indicted for vandalism, a fifth-degree felony. Brown is accused of causing physical harm to property owned by Edon Car Wash and Laundromat on or about May 1, 2019.

Richard D. Brown III, 29, of Montpelier was indicted on a total of 13 counts including 12 counts of fourth-degree felony receiving stolen property and one fourth-degree felony count of trespass in a habitation. Authorities allege that Brown trespassed in the habitation of a person located in Montpelier on or about October 14, 2018 as well as that Brown received, retained, or disposed of firearms that he reasonable cause to believe were stolen between the approximate dates of October 1, 2017 and January 28, 2018.

Jacob D. Gill, 23, of Montpelier was indicted for vandalism, a fifth-degree felony. Gill is accused of causing physical harm to property owned by Edon Car Wash and Laundromat on or about May 1, 2019.

Cody D. Shaffer, 28, of Auburn was indicted for felonious assault, a second-degree felony. Authorities allege that Shaffer caused serious physical harm to another person on or about August 26.

Joshua E. Snyder, 24, of Jackson, Michigan was indicted one count of assault, a fourth-degree felony; one count of resisting arrest, a first-degree misdemeanor; and one count of failure to comply with order or signal of police officer, also a first-degree misdemeanor. Snyder is accused of failing to comply with the signal of an Ohio State Highway Patrol officer on or about August 20 as well as resisting arrest and causing or attempting to cause physical harm to that officer.

Donald L. Warren, 33, of Fort Wayne was indicted for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. Warren is accused of failing to appear as required by the court in connection with a previous felony charge.

Haley N. Winkler, 30, of Bryan was indicted for grand theft, a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that Winkler stole $50,000 from Kentucky Fried Chicken of Bryan between the approximate dates of July 1, 2018 and May 1, 2019.

Jason A. Zamora, 41, of Bryan was indicted for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. Zamora is accused of failing to appear as required by the court in connection with a previous felony charge.

It should be noted that an indictment is merely an accusation, and that all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

