Marguerite “Peggy” Appel (1955-2019)

Marguerite “Peggy” Appel, 64, passed away in a tragic accident while attending her brother’s funeral on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, in Adena, Ohio. Peggy was born on May 19, 1955, in Wheeling, West Virginia, the daughter of Bill and Janet (Wright) Bose.

Peggy was a 1973 graduate of Buckeye West High School in Adena, Ohio, and Belmont Tech College with an associate degree nursing.On Jan. 1, 2016, she was united in marriage to Duane Appel and he survives. Peggy was an LPN for 19 years at Community Memorial Hospital in Hicksville. Peggy was a member of Life Changing Church in Edgerton, Ohio. She loved meeting with her Life Groups.

Peggy is also survived by her mother, Janet Horton; her girls, Amanda (Brian) Luke, Lori Bibbee, Ashley (Jason) Grandey, Lindsey (Rodney) Graber, Kaitlyn (Tim) Warren; stepchildren, Aaron (Jessica), Brandon (Casey), Natalie Appel; grandchildren, Levi (Emily), Rachel, Emily, Abigail, Jonathan, Noah, Alexis, Eleanor, Kyler, Morgan, Keegan, Reagan, Rylee, Elizabeth, Ryleigh, Elijah, Addison, Owen; siblings, April (Jay) Coventry, Patti Pruitt, Liz (Mike) Hageter, Jennifer (Allan) Smith; many nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her father, Bill; stepfather, Jim Horton; granddaughter, Elyssa; and brother, Jim Horton Jr.

Funeral services for Peggy will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Life Changing Church, Edgerton, Ohio, with Pastor Byron Adams officiating. Visitation will be from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday at Smith & Brown Funeral Home, Hicksville. Burial will be in Tamarack Cemetery, Milford Township.

Memorials may be made to Life Changing Church or the Susan B. Komen Foundation. Online condolences may be shared at www.smithbrownfuneralhome.com.

