Jeanette Dillion (1924-2019)

Jeanette W. Dillon, age 94, of Edon, Ohio, died at 12:51 P.M. on Monday, July 15, 2019, at Hillside Country Living near Bryan, Ohio, where she was a resident.

Mrs. Dillon was a 1942 graduate of Edon High School and was employed by Pittsfield of Indiana for many years until her retirement. She was a member of Edon United Methodist Church and enjoyed cleaning and cooking, especially chocolate chip cookies and “burnt” mac and cheese. She also had a sweet tooth and loved eating ice cream and any kind of candy.



Jeanette W. Dillon was born on November 17, 1924, in Edon, Ohio, the daughter of Otis and Flossie (Burkhardt) Gearhart. She married Hugh H. Dillon on December 23, 1942, in Bryan, Ohio, and he preceded her in death on December 10, 2002.



Survivors include one son, Larry (Cloidette) Dillon, of Edon; two granddaughters, Lisa (Chad) Myers, of Hamilton, Indiana, and Kendell Gibbs, of Edon; two great-granddaughters, Maddison Myers and Dreama (Dylan) Brown; a great-great-granddaughter, Magdalena Brown; three step-grandchildren; numerous step-great-grandchildren; and a daughter-in-law, Pat Dillon, of Edon. She was also preceded in death by one son, Dan Dillon; an infant son and daughter; and her sister, Dorothy Crawford.

Visitation will be from 3:00-7:00 P.M. on Thursday, July 18, 2019, in the Krill Funeral Home, 204 West Indiana Street, Edon. Services will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. in the Krill Funeral Home in Edon, Ohio, with Reverend Doug Widdowson officiating with visitation one hour before the service, beginning at 10:00 A.M. Interment will be in Edon Cemetery.

Memorials in the name of Jeanette W. Dillon are requested to Edon United Methodist Church. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.

