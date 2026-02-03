Jeffrey Carpenter (1954 – 2026)

(Waldron Resident; Avid Craftsman)

WALDRON – Jeffrey Wayne Carpenter, age 71, of Waldron, passed away Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, at Hospice of Lenawee in Adrian.

He was born in Hudson on March 30, 1954, to the late Wave and O’Leene (Johnston) Carpenter.

Jeffrey attended and graduated from Waldron Schools. On Jan. 1, 2004, he married Diane S. Gable in Williams County, and she survives. Jeffrey worked as a welder at Martin Sprocket and Richmond Machining.

He later became a truck driver for B & H and most recently worked maintenance for Waldron Elevator.

Jeffrey loved raising his donkeys and, for 15 years, participated in many live nativities with them. He took part in all the Waldron Tractor Pulls, winning several slow tractor pulls.

He also enjoyed participating in the Kunkle parade with his power wagon and the Alvordton Plow Days. Jeffrey loved vacationing in his paradise, the Upper Peninsula, where he enjoyed four-wheeling. Taking numerous photos and posting them online was another hobby he greatly enjoyed.

Along with his wife, Diane, he is survived by his son, Kevin R. (Olivia) Yeupell; grandchildren, Justin and Katelyn Yeuypell; brother, Lewie M. Carpenter; sister, Wava O. (Michael) Kramer; brother-in-law, Michael P. (Brenda) Gable; nieces and nephews, Tanya (Jeff) Beltz, Gregory (Lorraine) Gable, Mark (Heather) Gable, Derek (Jessica) Kramer, Brandon Kramer, Jennifer Burkholder, Amy (Andrew) Sauder, Justin (Lindsey) Smith, and Christopher (Shenae) Kramer; and nine great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation for Jeffrey will be held at the Marry Funeral Home in Fayette on Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026, from 4 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held Friday, Feb. 6, 2026, at 11 a.m., also at the funeral home, with Pastor Kim Repp officiating. Interment will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery, Alvordton.

Words of comfort may be offered to the family at www.marryfh.com. Memorial donations in Jeffrey’s memory may be given to the family for future consideration. The Marry Funeral Home in Fayette is assisting the family with arrangements.