Arthur “Bud” Dodge (1939 – 2026)

(Celebrating A Legacy Of Family and Faith)

Arthur “Bud” George Dodge, 86, beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother, died Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, at his home in Lyons, Ohio, surrounded by family.

He was born Sept. 7, 1939, in Toledo, Ohio, to Arthur C. and Eileen (Gardner) Dodge. Art graduated from Libbey High School in 1957.

He married his high school sweetheart, Carol Sue Woitzel, on April 18, 1964. They were married for 61 years.

Art was a man of many talents and passions. He spent more than 30 years as a commercial truck driver, working for Interstate Systems and later Yellow Freight. After retirement, Art enjoyed helping for many years at Tom Keil & Sons Farm in Delta, Ohio.

He loved the outdoors, was an avid landscaper, and spent hours in his yard and on his mower. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing and woodworking. Art could take something old and broken and make it new again, giving everything he touched new life.

He shared a passion for clocks with his father, building several clocks throughout his lifetime. It was something to hear them all chime on the hour. Anyone who knew Art would say this about him: “There was a place for everything and everything in its place!”

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Carol; daughters, Tracey (Jeff) Erd and Amy (Don) Keil, both of Delta; eight grandchildren: Tim (Lucy) Keil, Nick (Abigail) Keil, Ashley Erd, Alexandria Erd, Steven (Jacey) Keil, Mark Keil, Brooklyn Erd and Jessica Erd; and great-grandchildren, Jase and Phillip Keil. He is also survived by two sisters, Sue Burkhart of Florida and Joyce (Paul) Orosz of Swanton. Art was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Marilyn Williams.

The family extends heartfelt thanks to all who supported Art during his illness, especially the staff at Heartland Hospice.

Funeral services will be private, with close family present. His grandson, Nick Keil, will officiate. Interment will be at Greenlawn Cemetery in Delta.

Tributes may be made to the Heartland Hospice Association, 1718 Indian Wood Circle, Maumee, Ohio 43537, in his memory. Arrangements have been entrusted to Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 State Highway 109 in Delta, Ohio.

Art rests in the Lord’s care, remembered for his love of the outdoors, skilled woodworking, and the lives he touched. Messages of comfort and condolences may be shared at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.