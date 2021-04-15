Jennifer Shank (1952-2021)

Jennifer Lynn Shank, age 68, of Delta, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Monday, April 12, 2021. She was born on April 23, 1952 in Logansport, Indiana to Joe B. Bowyer and Jane E. Eichensehr.

Jennifer attended Onward and then Lewis Cass High School in Walton, IN. In-between high school and working to attain her bachelor’s degree, she became a member of Mensa and was heavily involved with the local artist community and 4-H dog training programs.

Later, when she attended college, Jennifer graduated Magna Cum Laude from Ivy Tech, with a degree in computer technology, ranking twelfth in the state within her class. In her free time, she loved riding horses, drawing, sculpting, painting, attending her kids’ and grandkids’ sporting events, and cooking.

Jennifer worked for many years at Ameri-Tek Manufacturing as an Office Director and after retiring from her position there, began work as a full-time antiquities dealer specializing in glassware from around the world.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Michelle Heishman, Sean and Jennifer (Hackett) Shank and Jon Cook; grandchildren, Hana Hettmansperger, Jacob Hettmansperger, Jaxon Hettmansperger, Julie Fox, Maddie Fox, Jonah Shank and Daniel Dale Shank; siblings, Steve (Debbie) Bowyer and Joseph Bowyer and their families; father, Joe Bowyer; dear friends, Debbie Crockett, Joe (Nancy) McIntosh, Gayle (Alex) Parkevich and Terry Lantz; and all of her extended family from the Shank and Bowyer Families; beloved furry friends, Creed, Sophie, and Mona.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Jane; her husband, Daniel F. Shank, and her brother-in-law, Michael Shank (both in 2020.

At Jennifer’s request, all services were private for her immediate family.

To any who would like to provide a donation or gift for the family, her children would ask that you give the donation to St. Jude’s Hospital for Children. It was the primary charity that she, and her husband Daniel, donated to for many years.

Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home – Wauseon assisted the family with arrangements. To leave a special message for Jennifer’s family please visit, www.grisierfh.com.