Jerald Hootman (1943-2019)

Jerald A. Hootman, 76 years, of Ney, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at the Henry County Hospital, Napoleon.

Jerald was born January 27, 1943 in Hicksville, Ohio, the son of the late Walter and Mary (Gibson) Hootman. Jerald served our country in the United States Navy aboard the USS Independence during the Vietnam Era. He first married Rita Husted in 1965, and the marriage ended in divorce. He then married Susan A. Myers of February 11, 1989 in Defiance, and she preceded him in death on December 1, 2018.

Jerald was a meat cutter by trade, working for Dinner Bell Foods, Kroger, Chief Supermarkets, and most recently at Brookview Farms in Archbold. Jerald loved to golf, tinker in his garage and throw horseshoes.

Surviving are his four children, Annie (Dan) Keller of Defiance, Missy (Steve) Gray of Defiance, Kirk Hootman of Butler, Indiana and Todd Hootman of Antwerp; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; one sister, Juanita Roush of Auburn, Indiana; one brother, Roger Hootman of Auburn, Indiana. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Susan; three sisters, Mary Ellen, Carma Sue and Margaret; two brothers, Allen and Robert Hootman.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019 in Sherwood Cemetery, Sherwood, Ohio with Pastor Kevin Doseck officiating. There will not be any visitation per Jerald’s wishes. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Bryan, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy to consider memorial contributions be made to Glenn Park, 2429 William A. Diehl Court, Defiance, Ohio, 43512.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com

