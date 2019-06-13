Alan Favorite (1966-2019)

Alan Paul Favorite, age 52, of Delta, passed away on June 11, 2019 at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center surrounded by his loving family.

Alan was born in Wauseon on August 24, 1966 to Larry & Connie (Dellenbach) Favorite. He married Sheila Randall on December 20, 1994. Alan was big into scouting becoming an Eagle Scout and in 1978 made a trip to the Philmont Scout Ranch. He was also a big Michigan and Cleveland Browns fan, as well as enjoying NASCAR, especially, Jeff Gordon. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 24 years Sheila; son, Josh; mother, Connie Favorite; brother, Lyle (Anne) Favorite; sister, Kathy (Gary) Spiess; special friend, Kathi Joseph; nephews, Jeremy (Mandi) Peavley; Zack Favorite; niece, Lauren Favorite and great niece, Mackenzie Peavley. He was preceded in death by his father, Larry and his grandparents, Oris & Bernette Dellenbach and OM & Regina Favorite.

In keeping with the family’s wishes, there will be a Celebration of Life Service to be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the Delta United Methodist Church, 101 Northwood Dr., Delta beginning at 11 AM. Family will begin receiving friends from 10 until start of service at 11.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Delta Rescue Squad. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements were entrusted to Barnes Funeral Chapel, Delta.

© 2019, Newspaper Staff. All rights reserved.