Jeremy Navarro (1991 – 2024)

(Formerly Longtime Resident Of Delta)

Jeremy Ryan Navarro, age 32, of Wauseon and formerly a longtime resident of Delta, passed away Thursday morning, May 16, 2024 from a home accident; that also claimed the life of his young daughter, Malia Nicole Navarro.

He was born in Toledo on June 29, 1991 to the late Ricardo Navarro and Meta Lou (Trowbridge) Navarro, who survives. Jeremy graduated from Delta High School, Class of 2010.

On May 9, 2015, he married his high school sweetheart, Shannon Eicher and together welcomed two children, Maverick and Malia.

Jeremy began his career as a welder and fabricator in 2014 with Swanton Welding and Machining Company, where he developed many friendships with his coworkers.

He supported various sporting teams, including The Ohio State Buckeyes and Pittsburgh Steelers. Jeremy enjoyed golfing and most recently pickleball. Most of all he loved his wife, children, and family.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ricardo “Rick” Navarro on December 4, 2020; maternal grandmother, Margaret Trowbridge and paternal grandparents, Pablo and Josephine (Ortiz) Navarro.

Jeremy is survived by his wife of 9 years, Shannon Navarro; son, Maverick Navarro; siblings, Serena (Oswaldo) Medina, Samantha (Isaac) Medina and Jacob Navarro; maternal grandfather, Terry Trowbridge; father-in-law, Aaron (Deb) Eicher; mother-in-law, Theresa Lafferty and many loving nieces, nephews and friends.

Services will be private for the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing a show of sympathy are asked to consider the Navarro Family Benefit Fund, care of any local F& M Bank.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.