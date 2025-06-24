Jeremy VanVlerah (1988 – 2025)

(2007 Graduate Of Hilltop High School)

Jeremy Lee (Hand) VanVlerah, age 37 of Cecil, Ohio passed away on Sunday, June 15, 2025 at ProMedica Toledo Hospital from injuries sustained in an accident.

He was born on May 20, 1988 to Mike and Debbie (Van Arsdalen) Hand in Toledo, Ohio. Jeremy was a 2007 graduate of Hilltop High School.

On October 28, 2017 he married Tess VanVlerah who survives. Jeremy worked at ADS in Napoleon and owned and operated his own business “JTV Entertainment”.

He took great pride in his work and was a dedicated husband and father who cherished his time spent with his family, especially with his children.

Jeremy enjoyed being outdoors and he loved riding 4-wheelers and dirt bikes. He will be greatly missed by his family and many good friends and colleagues.

Jeremy is survived by his loving wife Tess VanVlerah of Cecil, OH, his parents, Mike and Debbie Hand of West Unity, OH, and his children, Madelynn Schlueter and Lylah Schlueter of Cecil, Lily Hand of Columbia City, Wyatt VanVlerah, Emberly VanVlerah and Leonah VanVlerah, all of Cecil. He also leaves behind his sisters Elicia Hand of Toledo, OH, Tina (Jeremy) Dennis of Pioneer, OH, and Martha (Peter) Frasca of Boston, MA. and brother, Mike (Theresa) Hand of Columbus, OH. He was preceded in death by his brother, Dewayne Hand.

Visitation will be held at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance on Sunday, June 29, 2025 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. A Memorial Service will follow at 1:00 pm at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to Tess VanVlerah for his children.