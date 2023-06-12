Jill Duvendack (1940 – 2023)

(Helped Organize Pioneer Days)

Jill L. Duvendack, 83, of Pioneer passed away Saturday, June 10, 2023 at her home, surround by her family, one day shy of her 65th wedding anniversary.

She was born on February 15, 1940 to Robert L. and Lenore C. (Crossman) Fraley. In 1958 Jill graduated from Central Catholic High School in Toledo. She went on to attend the University of Toledo.

On June 11, 1958 she married Homer H. Duvendack in Hillsdale, Michigan and he survives.

Jill was a homemaker all of her life. She was a great baker for her friends and family. Jill was very artistic, she at one time did the paintings and advertising on the windows at Yeager’s Market.

Jill was an avid reader, enjoyed gardening, and had a good sense of humor. In the 1990’s she helped organize Pioneer Days, especially with the Pokagon Long Rife’s Reenactment.

She is survived by her husband Homer Duvendack of Pioneer; children Eric (Mindy) Duvendack, Robin L. Duvendack and Andi (Mark) Clark, all of Pioneer; grandchildren Seth Duvendack, Megan Penland, Paige Clark and Cole Clark; and 4 great grandchildren. Jill was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation for Jill will be on Wednesday, June 14th from 11am-2pm at the Thompson Funeral Home in Pioneer. Services will be held at 2pm at the funeral home, with the interment to follow at Floral Grove Cemetery in Pioneer.

Memorial contributions may be given to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or the Williams County Humane Society.

Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.