Jo Lucas (1939-2020)

Jo L. Lucas, 81 years, of Hicksville, passed away Friday, December 11, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, Indiana. Jo was born October 5, 1939, in Hicksville, the daughter of the late Earl and Irene (Cook) Beverly.

She was a 1957 graduate of Hicksville High School. Jo marred Michael P. Lucas on August 5, 1989, in Hicksville, and he survives. Jo was co-owner of Lu Jo Concessions for the past 45 years, traveling the tri-state with their food trailers feeding thousands “fair food” at county fairs and other events.

Prior to this, Jo owned the former Sears Store in Hicksville as well as the former Sherwood House in Sherwood. She was a member of the Mark Center United Methodist Church. Jo enjoyed living the “Lake Life” being around the water and on the boat. She also collected carousel horses. Mike and Jo enjoyed wintering in Florida, staying out of the snow and cold weather.

Surviving is her husband, Mike of Hicksville; seven children, Rex Pontius of Naples, Florida, Penny (Larry) Schulz of Ney, Ohio, Jay (Cathy) Gloor of Cecil, Ohio, Tim Lucas of Bryan, Ohio, Joe (Jana) Lucas of Sherwood, Ohio, Scott (Rhonda) Lucas of Fort Wayne, Indiana and Jonathan Lucas of Middletown, Maryland; 20 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; special niece, Brenda Kratzman of Auburn, Indiana.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, Walter Beverly and one sister, Dorothy Nester.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no public visitation. Private family services will be held in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 706 North Main Street, Hicksville with interment to follow in Forest Home Cemetery, Hicksville.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com