Joan Williams (1938-2020)

Joan B. (Hane) Williams, 81, of Oklahoma City, passed away on Jan. 14, 2020. Joan was born on Dec. 27, 1938, in Kunkle.

Joan was the daughter of the late John J Hane and Donna Robb Hane. Joan was a 1956 graduate of Pioneer.

Joan is survived by her children, Brenda (Steve) Snyder of Hicksville, Cindy DeMuth Haase of Bryan and Don (Suzanne) DeMuth of Oklahoma City; four grandchildren, Chris (Brooke) Snyder, Leeza DeMuth, Seth DeMuth, Shawn (Kelsey) Haase; and six great-grandchildren; one sister, Janet Allen; and two brothers, Nile Hane and the late Marvin Hane.

A private service and burial will be held in Ohio.