Fulton County Resident Joins Ohio’s “Saved By The Belt” Club

(Toledo) – Wauseon resident Leslie Tenney joined Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club on November 8 after her safety belt saved her from sustaining life-threatening injuries.

The crash occurred on US Route 20 in Fulton County on June 14. Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Dana R. Skinner, Toledo Post, presented her with a “Saved by the Belt” certificate signed by Ohio Department of Public Safety Director Andy Wilson and Colonel Charles A. Jones, Patrol superintendent.

“Leslie is a living testimony to the effectiveness of safety belts,” Trooper Skinner said. “Everyone needs to buckle up every trip, every time.”

Data from 2022 shows 527 people in Ohio were killed in traffic crashes where a safety belt was available, but not in use. For up-to-date statistics and information on safety belts, log onto the Patrol’s Safety Belt Dashboard at https://www.safetybeltdashboard.ohio.gov/.

The “Saved by the Belt” Club is a joint effort by the Ohio Department of Public Safety and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

This club is designed to recognize people who have benefited from their decision to wear safety belts. She also received a “Saved by the Belt” license plate bracket.