Jodi Robinson (1962-2021)

Jodi Lynn Robinson, age 58, of Swanton, Ohio, passed away at St. Luke’s Hospital in Maumee, Ohio, on Wednesday morning, July 14, 2021. She was born September 5, 1962 in Sylvania, Ohio to James Edward Dennis and Bernadine (Pullen) Dennis .

Jodi married the love of her life, Paul Robinson, on October 30,1985. Together they raised four wonderful children. Jodi’s family was the most important part of her life. She always looked forward to spending time with them, especially with her granddaughter, Aelin. Jodi also had a fondness for collecting anything related to frogs.

Left to cherish Jodi’s memory is her loving husband of 35 years, Paul; her sons, Josh Robinson, Justin (Ashley) Robinson, Jordan (fiancee Tiffany) Robinson; daughter, Angela Robinson; granddaughter, Aelin; mother, Bernadine and brother, Jeff Dennis.

Jodi was preceded in death by her father, James Dennis; brother, Scott Dennis and sister, Jamie Bogle.

Visitation and services were held on Sunday, July 18th, 2021 at the Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.