Joe Sly (1954-2022)

Those lucky enough to know Joe agree – he was a good man, one of the best really. He was a beloved son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, colleague, and friend.

Joseph Lee Sly was born March 24, 1954, in Morenci, Michigan, the first child of Don and Grace Sly.

He lived his entire life in Fayette, Ohio. He graduated from Fayette High School in 1973; was an FFA State Farmer and passed down his jacket to his daughter, Carli, when she was in FFA.

He was a 4-H kid with crop projects and steers and then a proud father as his kid’s showed pigs, feeder calves, and rabbits in 4-H.

He loved the Fulton County Fair but going to the fair with him was torture – he seemed to know everyone, and they all wanted to stop and talk, trade jibes, and share a laugh.

He made and kept friends throughout life from high school to the guys he worked out with at the gym. Geographically, he had friends all around.

A drive with Joe within a 100-mile radius of Fayette could turn into a construction tour as he pointed out the pole barn he worked on, the factory floor he poured – it seemed he had a hand in concrete everywhere.

He worked construction for most of his career with Krueger Construction. Even though he retired two years ago, he still did many side jobs, often with sons Ben and Trevor.

Although he worked construction, Joe was, at heart, a farmer who loved the land and John Deere equipment. Nothing was more beautiful to him than a good field of corn.

Joe married Nancy Hardy in 1983 and they shared three children, Rachel, Ben and Trevor. In 1993 he met and eventually married Linda Bishop and they shared daughter Carli and Linda’s children from her previous marriage: Phillip, Ward Thomas, and Logan.

Growing up, Joe always wanted a large family, and he enjoyed his 7 children and 17 grandchildren. His grandchildren adored their Papa Joe who gladly made time to attend sporting events, dance recitals, and just spend time with them.

His children and many others knew they could count on him, and no-matter-what, he would love them fiercely.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Bishop Sly, parents, Don and Grace Sly, sister, Susan Sly Burke, children: Rachel Putnam (Ralph Rupp), Ben (Jamie) Sly, Trevor (Kayla) Sly, Carli (Eli) Decker, Phillip Gamboe, Ward (Aundrea) Gamboe, Logan (Alyssa) Gamboe; grandchildren: Zachery Putnam; Braylon, Brogan, and Bexsly Sly; Brianna Feathers, Landyn, and Lyneah Sly; Daniel and Charlotte Decker; Cailynn, Ariya, and Demi Jo Gamboe; Benjamin, Alaina, and Ramsey Gamboe; Koen Gamboe; as well as nieces and nephews.

Joe was preceded in death by his sister, Becky Sly DuSold, granddaughter Kloe Lynn Gamboe, and cousin, Sandy Wells Klingler.

A funeral service will be held at the Family Life Center (306 E Main St, Fayette, OH 43521) on Friday, May 27, 2022 beginning at 1PM, with Pastor Gene Sugg officiating, where the family will greet friends beginning at 12PM. Internment will follow in Pleasant View Union Cemetery in Fayette.

Donations in his memory can be made to the family or donor’s choice. In honor of Joe, take time to visit with a family member or friend – the most precious gift you can share.