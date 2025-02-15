Douglas “Doug” Welly (1940 – 2025)

(Served On Williams County Sheriff’s Posse)

Douglas “Doug” D. Welly, age 85, of Bryan, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2025 at Parkview Bryan Hospital following a sudden illness.

Doug started as a welder and moved up to becoming a supervisor at Challenge-Cook. He worked there for over 25 years until the plant closed.

He then worked at Bryan Metals, Bryan Custom Plastics and retired from 20/20 Custom Molded Plastics. Doug served on the Williams County Sheriff’s Posse for several years, enjoyed reading, especially military books and the daily newspaper. He was a master mechanic that enjoyed working on cars and helping others.

Douglas D. Welly was born on January 22, 1940, in Edgerton, the son of Alfred N. and Ruth L. (Snyder) Welly. He served three years in the US Army after graduation. Doug married Linda A. (Lewis) in 2000 at Gatlinburg, Tennessee and she survives.

Doug is also survived by his children, Sonya (Merrill) Frame, of Edgerton, Lanny Welly, of Pioneer and Charlotte (Greg) Prewitt, of Galena, Ohio; grandchildren, Travis, Tyler, Miranda, Allison, Nicholas, Katie and Dani; step-grandchildren, Rylin and Bailey; great grandchildren, Grayson and Parker and step great-grandchildren, Dylan and Kole. He was preceded in death by his parents and infant daughter, Christina Welly.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2025 from 11:00am-1:00pm at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Funeral service will immediately follow with Pastor David Nicholls officiating. He will be laid to rest at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in a private committal.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the Williams County Humane Society, 9464 Williams County Rd 13, Bryan, OH 43506.

