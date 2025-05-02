John Fahy (1956 – 2025)

(Worked At G. B. Manufacturing In Delta)

John L. Fahy, age 68, peacefully passed away at his Liberty Center home under hospice care, Wednesday afternoon, April 30, 2025 surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Napoleon, Ohio on August 12, 1956, one of six children to the late Carl Robert Fahy and Dorothy Jean (Hammon) Fahy. John graduated from Napoleon High School in 1974 and later married the love of his life on April 9, 1983, Julie Baer.

Together they were blessed with their daughter, Alicia Fahy and later two grandchildren. For over 20 years, John served as a tool and die maker with G.B Manufacturing in Delta.

He enjoyed many hobbies throughout his life. Supporting his Cleveland Brown, OSU football, fishing, camping and traveling to destinations like the Rocky Mountains, Colorado and Lake Erie were just a few of his life’s pleasures. No better joy came to John than spending quality time with his wife and family.

Along with his true love and wife of 42 years, Julie Fahy, he is survived by his daughter, Alicia (Josh) Day of Liberty Center; brothers, Terry (Betty) Fahy, Thomas (Angie) Fahy and Matthew (Samantha) Fahy; sister, Laura Fahy and grandchildren, Trenton and Greyson Day.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his sister, Sue (Fahy) Sauber on August 14, 2020.

A celebration in remembrance of his life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements and cremation have been entrusted to Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 State Hwy 109 in Delta. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com