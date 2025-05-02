Keith Sevey (1951 – 2025)

(Retired Officer & Case Manager At CCNO)

Keith Raymond Sevey—beloved husband, devoted dad, proud Papa, and unofficial family comedian—passed away peacefully on April 30, 2025, at the age of 73.

Born in Salem, Oregon, on August 21, 1951, Keith had a gift for laughter and a heart for service.

Whether it was a well-timed sarcastic remark or a magic trick pulled out at just the right moment, he knew how to bring a smile to your face. And behind the humor was a deeply caring, faithful, and family-oriented man who showed up—always.

Keith spent much of his professional life helping others through challenging seasons. He worked as an assistant manager at a psychiatric hospital, supported individuals in a halfway house, and served as both a corrections officer and case manager at CCNO before retiring. His work was never glamorous, but it was honest, steady, and meaningful—just like him.

What defined Keith most wasn’t his résumé, but how he loved. He was a caretaker in every sense of the word—especially for his in-laws, Elden and Clarabell Badenhop, whom he supported with steadfast compassion. He never missed a chance to cheer from the bleachers or show up for his kids, no matter the game, the weather, or the schedule.

Keith is survived by his best friend and wife of almost 41 years, Cristie Sevey; his children Brittany Morris (Troy), Kelsey Schrader (Ralph), and Matthew Sevey (Winter); and his grandchildren Owen, Nolan, Benjamin, Simon, Molly, and Ava—each of whom inherited a bit of his humor, heart, or both; and brother, Jeff Sevey.

He is now joyfully reunited in heaven with his in-laws, Elden and Clarabell Badenhop; his sister, Bobbie Wheeler; and his brother, Ken Sevey. We trust they’re already catching up—with plenty of laughter and probably a few coin tricks.

Keith was a believer, a faithful servant, and the kind of man whose love and laughter linger long after he’s gone. May we all be inspired by his devotion to family, find ourselves smiling at a memory, and remain grateful for the humor he left with us.

Visitation for Keith will take place on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at the St. Martin’s Lutheran Church in Archbold, from 2pm to 6pm. A funeral service will take place on Friday, May 9, 2025, at the church, at 11am, with Pastor Steve Basselman officiating. Burial will follow at the Archbold Cemetery, with military services.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to St. Martin’s Lutheran Church or the Fulton County Humane Society.

