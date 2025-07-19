John Gadzialski (1944 – 2025)

(Graduated From Delta High School)

John Gadzialski, age 80, of Wauseon, passed away on July 17, 2025, at the Regency Hospital of Toledo. John worked for Campbell Soup for 40 years.

John was born on July 31, 1944, in Toledo, to the late Alfred and Freda (Snyder) Gadzialski. He graduated from Delta High School.

John enjoyed antique tractors, the Fulton County Fair, and the Threshers at the fairgrounds. He also enjoyed going to auctions and farming. His most precious person in his life was his granddaughter, Marie.

Surviving John is his son, Leroy Gadzialski of Archbold; daughter, April (Eric) Pawlowski of Temperance, MI; granddaughter, Marie; sister, Mary Echler; sister, JoAnn Echler; and brother, Duane Gadzialski. He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Onna Gadzialski.

Visitation for John will take place on Friday, July 25, 2025, at the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon, from 3pm to 5pm. Burial will be private at a later date at the Amboy Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Wauseon Fire Department. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon is honored to serve the Gadzialski family.

The family of John would like to say thank you to the Wauseon and Lyons Fire and Rescue Departments for their support the last few years of John’s life.