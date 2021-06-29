John Govin (1925-2021)

John L. Govin, 96, of Montpelier passed away early Monday morning at Hillside Country Living in rural Bryan.

He was born on February 24, 1925 in Montpelier to Charles and Cora (Turner) Govin. He married Phyllis C. Shull and she preceded him in death in 2004.

John attended First United Methodist Church in Montpelier. He began his career on the Wabash Railroad at the age of 14, then Norfolk & Western and Norfolk & Southern as a car inspector for nearly 50 years. John loved to watch the Detroit Tigers Baseball and Indiana Basketball.

He is survived by his son Tom (Darlene) Govin of Lynn, Indiana; six grandchildren Jessica (Ryan) Williams, John (Amanda) Govin, Jared (Jerrica) Govin, Ronald (Barbara) Wheeler, Larry Wheeler and Eric (Elizabeth) Wheeler; eleven great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.

John was preceded in death by his parents, wife Phyllis, daughter Sandy (Dave) Mock, and siblings Irene Bechtol, Dave Govin, Glen Govin, Kenneth Govin, Theodore Govin, Henry Govin, Albert Govin, Kathleen Gibbs and Kathrine Govin.

Visitation for John will be on Saturday, July 3rd from 10am-12pm at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier. Services will follow at 12pm at the funeral home with Pastor Eric Dailey to officiate. John will be laid to rest at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier.

Memorial contributions may be given to Hillside Country Living Activities Fund.