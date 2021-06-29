Christine Gelios (1936-2021)

On the morning of June 26, 2021, Christine Emily Gelios (Juzwiak) passed away quietly, but reluctantly, in her sleep. She succumbed after a courageous and determined four-year battle with a chronic lung disease that zapped her physically but never diminished her love for life, her friends, and her family.

Christine was at home with her four children and several dear friends during her last week of life. Christine was born in 1936, in Stanislawow, Poland (today Ivano-Frankivsk in western Ukraine). She and her family emigrated to the United States during World War II.

Christine graduated from a Catholic High School in Denver, CO before moving to Michigan. In 1958, she married David William Gelios whereupon they moved from Dearborn, MI to Archbold where they lived since 1960.

For several years, Christine owned the Town & Country Beauty Salon in Archbold. Christine loved her children and grandchildren, horses, jewelry, her dog and faithful companion late in life, Mitzi, Ukrainian food, and summers at Hamilton Lake.

She remained feisty and loving until her last breath, craved one last Filet of Fish, bemoaned the day she relinquished the keys to her car, and prayerfully has entered the kingdom of God.

Christine was preceded in death by her beloved husband of nearly 50 years, David, in 2007, her father and mother, Walter and Tatiana Juzwiak, and her Uncle and Aunt, Markian and Ivanna Lepky.

Christine is survived by her sons, Steven (Dena) of Dover, AR, David (Donna) of San Diego, CA, Mark of Hamilton, IN, and daughter Roxanne Masi (Michael) of Westerville. She is additionally survived by her sister Susan Britsch and seven grandchildren, Ryan Gelios, Alecceandra Meier (Dirk), Natalie Masi, Nicholas Masi, Sydney Masi, Blane Freeman and Baylee Freeman. Christine considered Susan Gilbert (Delta), Diana Smallman (Wauseon), and Keith and Linda Rupp (Archbold) family and to whom her biological family is grateful for the love and kindness they extended her during her last years of life.

Visitation will be at the Short Funeral Home in Archbold on Thursday, July 1, 2021 from 4 PM until 8 PM with a Scripture Service at 7 PM. Funeral services will be at St. Peters Catholic Church in Archbold at 11 AM on Friday, July 2, 2021. Interment will follow in the Archbold Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorials be given to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.

To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Christine Emily Gelios, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.