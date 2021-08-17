John Grime (1924-2021)

John P. Grime, age 97, of rural Archbold, passed away Monday, August 16, 2021, at SKLD in Bryan. Prior to his retirement he and his wife, Mary, ran the former Twilight Inn, south of Archbold, for 35 years.

John was born in Archbold on March 15, 1924, the son of Alva and Delia (Carey) Grime. On September 8, 1952, he married Mary I. Wheeler, and she preceded him in death in 2016.

John was an Army Veteran of World War II, was a lifetime member of the Ridgeville Corners American Legion Post 454, and was a member of the Ohio Operating Engineers.

Surviving are children; Linda Grime of Archbold, Cathy (John) Ordway of Archbold, Joani (Denny) Stantz of Stryker, Bev (Terry) Sidle of Stryker, Kris (Dwight) Beltz of West Unity, John (Lori) Grime of Wauseon; 14 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Bernita Grime.

He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; grandchild, Brandi Beltz; great-grandchild, Tyler Huffman; and siblings, Robert Grime, Irene Stoner, Elmer Grime, Willard Grime, Alva G. Grime, Jr., George Grime, Rosella Dominique, and Harold Grime.

Visitation for John will be held from 11:00 A.M. until 2:00 P.M. on Friday, August 20, 2021, at the Grisier Funeral Home in Archbold, with the funeral service starting at 2:00 P.M., with Pastor Tom Ordway, officiating. Interment will follow in the Archbold Cemetery.

The family requests that memorial contributions be given to the charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.