John Harrington Celebrates 50 Years At Powers & Sons

John Harrington started at Powers and Sons on August 9, 1971 building individual steering components for 1972 Fords. Today he assembles full steering linkages for the Chevrolet Silverado / GMC Sierra 2500 and 3500 models.

John says the best thing about Powers and Sons is the great people and he would like to work at least another four years because he can still outwork the younger guys.

Congratulations to John on 50 years of helping make Powers and Sons the special place it is!

Pictured are Kym Baker, Human Resources Manager; John Harrington, 50 year production employee of Powers and Sons; Doug Link, Chief Operating Officer.