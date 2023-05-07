Helen Peebles (1927-2023)

Helen Irene (Rowland) Peebles, Wauseon, age 96 passed away April 27, 2023 at CHP Hospice, Defiance, surrounded by her family. She was born March 12th 1927 on her sister Wilma’s second birthday to Clare Milo Rowland and Dortha Irene Shumaker Rowland.

Helen lived most of her life in Lyons, Ohio until moving to Wauseon to live with her daughter and son in law.

Helen graduated from Lyons High School in 1945. She married Harold “Hap” Peebles on June 28, 1947 at the Lyons Christian Church, and they were married 49 1/2 years when he preceded her in death on January 26, 1997.

She worked for Lyons Grain and Coal, and was a partner with her husband at Hap’s Pure Oil Station in Lyons and later they owned and operated the Trading Post Restaurant at Mann’s Corners for many years. Helen retired from The Toledo Trust Bank, Lyons office, in 1987.

Helen was a member of The Lyons Christian Church, a member and past President of the James W. Kahle VFW Auxiliary post #7574, Past Worthy Matron of the Order of the Eastern Star, and a life member of the Lyons Historical Society.

She also served as a pollworker in Lyons for the Board of Elections for several years. Helen enjoyed spending winters at her home in Winter Haven, Fla and summers at her cottage at Nettle Lake with family, playing cards and dominoes.

She was entertained by her grandchildren and many great- grandchildren who fondly called her “Gramma-Gramma”. Helen was a sports enthusiast and loved the Detroit Tigers.

She was thrilled to meet NBA player Tracy McGrady, when he often visited his grandmother, a Florida neighbor.

She was also an avid fan of the Detroit Pistons, and sportscaster Johnny Kane, a family friend, who gave her a shoutout as a top fan during a broadcast.

She was a daily presence on social media where she kept in touch with old friends, and made many new acquaintances who followed her postings on Facebook.

Helen was the loving mother of Penny (Jeffrey) Waack of Wauseon, and David Peebles, (Lise) Lyons, who preceded her in death on June 15, 2013. She is also survived by granddaughters Kendra (Jason) Batdorf, Hayley (Justin) Baldwin, and Whitney (Nick) Lavinder, all of Wauseon; grandsons Joshua (Kat) Peebles of Chicago and Cory (Missy) Peebles of St. Louis, Mo., step granddaughter Lara Frankenberg; Great grandchildren Delaney and Bowen Batdorf; Benjamin and Ella Clare Tule, Addison and Travis Baldwin; Lola, Karsyn, Lucas and Kynlee Lavinder; Isabeau and Ava Seiler, Oaken Peebles; and Declan and Bennett Peebles; two sisters Jeanette Fleck, Marysville, Kathy (Dan) Damiano, Ft, Myers, FL and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death besides her husband and son, were her parents, three sisters Wilma Hinkle, Louise Smith, and Joan Bauer; brothers-in-law Albert Hinkle, Robert Smith, Arden Hallett, Dick Bauer, and William Fleck.

Visitation will be held at Lyons Christian Church on Saturday, May 13th from 10:00 am to 11:00 am, where services will begin at 11:00 am, with Pastor Heather Schimmel officiating. Interment will follow at Lyons Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Lyons Christian Church or the Lyons Historical Society. Arrangements by Weigel Funeral Home (419.644.3601).

