John Mlotzek (1955 – 2024)

(Montpelier Resident)

John P. Mlotzek, age 69, of Montpelier, Ohio, passed away at his residence on Sunday, May 5, 2024.

John retired from Jeep Corporation as a Skilled Trade Superintendent and held several Journeyman cards.

He was a man of many hobbies and talents. John was an avid hunter, fisherman, trapper, and tool collector. He was an accomplished beekeeper whose main goal was to help repopulate the local bee population.

He was a member of the Montpelier Moose, National Trappers Association, NRA, and Midwest Tool Collector’s Association.

John was born on March 21, 1955, in Toledo, Ohio the son of Joseph A. and Virginia E. (Leger) Mlotzek. He married Mary C. “Cathy” Roupe on April 5, 2003 in Toledo and she survives.

John is also survived by his stepdaughter, Ronni (Tom) Wolfe, of Point Place; grandchildren, Aubrey Wolfe, and Ricky Miller; 2 great grandchildren; brother, Jim Mlotzek, of Toledo; sisters, Pat (Bill) Wagener, of Mesa, Arizona, and Joan Miller, of Toledo and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Barb, and her husband Jerry Owens.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2024 from 4:00-6:00 P.M. at Krill Funeral Home,860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio. Funeral services will be held immediately following with Pastor Eric Dailey officiating.

Memorials in honor of John may be made to the American Heart Association. Condolences may be sent to and the online register may be signed at http://www.krillfuneralservice.com.