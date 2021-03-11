Ruth Ann Mahan (1939-2021)

Ruth Ann Mahan, age 81, of Montpelier, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family. Ruth was a member of the Montpelier United Methodist Church.

She had worked at Beam Stream for 12 years and retired from the Ohio Turnpike after 23 years of service. Ruth Ann loved attending all of her grandchildren’s and great-grandchildren’s sporting events.

Ruth Ann was born on June 21, 1939, in Edon, Ohio, the daughter of William E. and Verna (Barron) DeWire. She was a 1957 graduate of Edon High School. Ruth Ann married Donald Mahan on March 30, 1957 in Angola, Indiana and he preceded her in death in March of 2001.

She then married James Hurd on April 16, 2004 in Port Charlotte, Florida and he survives.

Ruth Ann is also survived by a son, Gregory (Debra) Mahan, of West Unity; grandson, Bradley (Jackie) Mahan, of Montpelier; granddaughter, Laura Smith, of West Unity; 5 great granddaughters; 5 step grandchildren; 11 step great-grandchildren and a brother, William DeWire.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Sabrina; first husband, Donald; a brother, Robert and sisters, Rosemary and Marilyn.

Due to the ongoing pandemic restrictions, the family will receive friends while observing social distancing precautions. The family requests visitors to use masks in accordance with state mandates. Anyone showing any symptoms of illness is asked to please share condolences by a phone call, email, text message, or leaving a condolence at the funeral home website.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 from 4:00-7:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at Riverside Cemetery, Montpelier.

Memorial contributions may be given to the American Cancer Society or an organization of the donor’s choice.

