John Segrist (1926-2020)

John Blaine Segrist, age 94, of Wauseon, OH, passed away November 25, 2020 at Ebeid Hospice Center in Toledo. Blaine was a life long farmer.

Blaine was born on July 22, 1926 to the late Clarence and Grace Gertrude (Willims) Segrist. On October 1, 1967, Blaine married Betty Jane Keyes, who preceded him in death in 2006. Blaine served in the United States Army during the World War II era. He was also a member of the Zion United Methodist Church on Co. Rd 11.

Surviving Blaine is daughter, Linda (Brian) Verlinde of Adrian, MI; and two grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife and parents.

Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, all services are private. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Zion United Methodist Church on Co. Rd 11. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon, Ohio is honored to serve the Segrist family.

