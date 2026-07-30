Richard L. Reeser, Jr. (1978 – 2026)

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(Graduate Of North Central High School)

Richard Lee Reeser Jr., 48, of Montpelier, Ohio, passed away on July 28, 2026, at Parkview Bryan Hospital. He was born on April 22, 1978, in Bryan, Ohio, to Richard Lee Reeser Sr. and Penny Ann (Wilder) Reeser.

Richard was a graduate of North Central High School. He worked for Dalton Corporation in Stryker for more than 20 years, where he served as a CNC machinist and supervisor.

Richard was known for always lending a helping hand to others and was his family’s “Mr. Fix It” for anything broken or in need of fixing. He was a member of the Tristate Turtle Club.

Richard is survived by his wife, Teresa J. (Kendall) Reeser; his children, Kristin Reeser, Trayveone Reeser, and Kami (James) Pratt; and his grandchildren, Paisley May, Lily Reeser, and Marcus Reeser. He is also survived by his mother, Penny Ann Thompson; his maternal grandmother, Patricia Sines; his father-in-law, Robert Kendall; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Lee Reeser Sr.; his brother, Brad Reeser; his stepfather, Jimmie Thompson; and his grandparents.

A celebration of life service will take place for Richard on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, at 2 p.m. at the Madison Church of God, with Pastor Mike Wilder to officiate.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family to assist with costs. Arrangements have been entrusted to Thompson-Geesey Funeral Homes in Montpelier. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.