Janet Short (1940 – 2026)

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(Retired From Archbold Buckeye)

Janet Short was born April 24, 1940, to the late Floyd and Frances Fisher.

She married the love of her life, the late Larry Short, November 25, 1961, at Sherwood United Methodist Church, Sherwood, OH.

Also surviving are children Cindy (Jeff) Hunker, Findlay, and Jeff (Julie) Short, Avon; grandchildren Ashley (Ben) Richardson, Hilliard; Alyssa (Austin) Davis, Lake Orion Twp., MI, and Jason Short, Avon; great-grandchildren Mackenzie, Jordan, Addison and Charlotte Richardson, and Noah, Caleb and Wyatt Davis; brother-in-law, Peter Short, Goshen, IN; and sister-in-law Shirley Fisher, Hagerstown, IN.

Preceding Janet in death were her husband, Larry; sister Evelyn (Adams) Zedaker; and brothers Robert and Larry Fisher.

Janet retired from the Archbold Buckeye where she worked as typesetter/proofreader. She was a member of the Archbold Evangelical Church. Janet loved to watch the Cleveland Guardians and University of Michigan sports teams. She also enjoyed family get-togethers and watching the Hallmark Channel.

Visitation is Thursday, July 30, from 3 to 6 p.m.; and from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, July 31, at Archbold Evangelical Church, Archbold, OH. Following the Friday visitation, the funeral service will be at 11:30 a.m. at the church.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Archbold Evangelical Church or Fairlawn Retirement Community in care of Short Funeral Home. Online expressions of sympathy and shared memories may be made by visiting www.shortfuneralhome.com.