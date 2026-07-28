Jacki A. Barr (1962 – 2026)

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(1980 Graduate Of Edgerton High School)

Jacki Ann Barr, age 64, of Warsaw, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2026, at Indiana University Medical Center, Indianapolis, Indiana.

She attended Traders Pointe Christian Church and participated in Bible Study fellowship.

Jacki was a beloved teacher at several schools over the years including Lakeland Christian School in Warsaw. When she retired, she received her highest promotion to full-time Grammy!

Jacki was born on May 23, 1962, in Bryan, OH, the daughter of Robert and Sheila (Michael) Grundish. Jacki was a 1980 graduate of Edgerton High School where she was very active in sports and cheerleading and was elected Homecoming Queen.

She attended Mount Vernon Nazarene University and obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Education and a Master’s of Education Degree at Grace College. She married Bill Barr on August 24, 1985, and he survives.

In addition to her husband, Jacki is survived by her daughters, Bethany (Ross) Hessel and Brittany (Jeff) Moerchen; six grandchildren, Sadie Hessel, Ainsley Hessel, Levi Hessel, Coy Moerchen, Wynn Moerchen, and Mills Moerchen; mother, Shelia Grundish; and two sisters, Michelle (Bob) Day and Terri (Henry) Kotula, all of Edgerton.

She was preceded in death by 3 Hessel grandchildren in Heaven that were united for the first time with Grammy; her father, Robert Grundish; paternal grandparents, Floyd and Mary Grundish; maternal grandparents, George and Polly Michael; uncle, Bill Grundish; brother-in-law, Henry Kotula; and nephew, Jacob Day.

Visitation for Jacki will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2026, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Krill Funeral Home, 114 E. Hull Street, Edgerton, Ohio. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Chad Fesseden officiating. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery, Edgerton, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Edgerton Food Pantry or Sarah’s Friends.