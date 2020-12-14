Jose Hernandez (1951-2020)

Jose A. Hernandez, age 69, of Wauseon, passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020, at Defiance Regional Medical Center. Prior to his retirement, Jose had worked at Sauder Woodworking in Archbold for over 18 years.

Jose was born in Suchil, Durango, Mexico, on November 25, 1951, the son of Jose and Eulalia (Salas) Hernandez. He was a member of St. Caspar Catholic Church in Wauseon.

Surviving is his wife, Olga (Juarez) Garza; two step-daughters, Elizabeth F. Jasso and Melissa Garza Vielma; six step-grandchildren; 13 step-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Pedro and Roman Hernandez; and one sister, Maria Hernandez.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic, all services will be private. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted with arrangements.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jose A. Hernandez, please visit our floral store.