William Moore (1927-2020)

William Casper (“Bill”) Moore, 93 years, of Bryan, passed away Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at Community Hospitals and Wellness Center in Bryan. Bill was born Sept. 13, 1927, in Bryan, Ohio, the son of the late Charles and Alice (Fry) Moore.

He was a 1945 graduate of Bryan High School. Bill served in the United States Army, entering the service on March 3, 1946, and was honorably discharged on June 28, 1947. He wed Joann June Northrup on July 6, 1952, in Bryan, Ohio, and they were married for 67 years.

Bill worked as an electrician for General Motors, Defiance, for 30 years, until his retirement in 1985, and enjoyed working his family farm. Bill was a lifelong member of Lick Creek Church of the Brethren in Bryan, UAW Local 211 and the National Farmers Organization.

He volunteered with Habitat for Humanity and the Heifer Project for many years and contributed his time generously to community causes. In retirement, Bill and Joann wintered in La Feria, Texas, for 20 years.

He was an avid bowler and looked forward to deer hunting and fishing outings. He cherished the time he spent with family and friends and could often be found playing a friendly hand of euchre or sharing a jigsaw puzzle.

Bill is survived by three sons, Kenneth (Marie) Moore of Hicksville, Ohio, Daniel (Erin) Moore of Xenia, Ohio, and Alan (Bianca) Moore of Boise, Idaho, along with treasured generations of nieces and nephews. Bill was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Joann; and brother, Raymond Moore.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the family will hold a celebration of life at a later date. They encourage friends and family to take a moment to pay their respects at Brown Cemetery at their own convenience after Dec 18.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks those remembering Bill to make memorial contributions to Lick Creek Church of the Brethren, 1500 Center St., Bryan, OH 43506. Arrangements are in care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 N. Lynn St., Bryan.

