Webb Crocker (1939-2020)

Webb H. Crocker, 81 years, of Bryan, passed away Saturday, December 12, 2020 at his residence with his family by his side. Webb was born June 20, 1939 in Florida, Ohio, the son of the late Doral and Virginia (Endsley) Crocker.

He was a graduate of Defiance High School. Webb married Janice Eileen Kleinhen on April 15, 1961 in Farmer, Ohio and she preceded him in death on April 24, 2019. Webb worked as a plasterer and carpenter at Delton Riehle Construction until his retirement in 1987.

He previously worked at Lorentz Construction. Webb attended New Hope Community Church. In his younger years he was active in the church youth group and the quiz team. Webb was an outdoorsman, he enjoyed camping, fishing, and hunting. He especially cherished his time with his family.

Surviving are three children, Dorcas (Daniel) Lamneck of Montpelier, Morris (Kelly) Crocker of Bryan and Jody Henshaw of Bryan; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Webb was preceded in death by his wife, Janice; daughter, Cynthia Crocker; sister, Nancy Osborn and brother, Paul “Doug” Crocker.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the family will hold a private family service. Interment will be made in Fountain Grove Cemetery, Bryan. Services are in care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan.

The family asks those remembering Webb to make memorial contributions to Alzheimer Association-Northwest Ohio Chapter, 2500 North Reynolds Road, Toledo, Ohio 43615.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Webb H. Crocker, please visit our floral store.