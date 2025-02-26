Joseph Altman (1964 – 2025)

(1982 Graduate Of Montpelier High School)

Joseph R. Altman (60), of Goose Creek, SC, passed away on February 19, 2025.

Born on March 10, 1964 in Hillsdale, MI, Joe grew up in Montpelier, OH, where he graduated from Montpelier High School in 1982.

He went on to earn a degree in education from the University of Findlay (OH), a Masters in Education from Charleston Southern University (SC), and Associates degrees in Accounting and Bookkeeping.

Joe was a dedicated educator and an advocate for both students and the community. Throughout his career, he taught in the classroom, became a vice principal in administration, and served children with disabilities in special education. He was well known and respected for his kindness, honesty, and integrity.

A beloved husband, Joe met his wife Lynne at College Park Middle School where they were both teachers, and they married on July 16, 1992.

Joe is preceded in death by his father, Andrew J. Altman and is survived by his wife, D. Lynne Altman; mother, Barbara B. Altman; siblings L. Daniel Altman and Mary E. Altman; and many cherished relatives.

Private memorial services will be held at a later date at the Floral Grove Cemetery, West Unity, OH. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com.