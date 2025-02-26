Joyce Tavtigian (1936 – 2025)

(Swanton Resident)

Joyce E. (Falor) Tavtigian, age 88, of Swanton, Ohio passed away in her home Thursday, February 20, 2025, leaving behind a rich tapestry of love and memories that will forever be in the hearts of her family and friends.

Joyce was born April 22, 1936, in Wauseon, Ohio to Wilford and Wanda (Turpening) Falor.

Joyce’s life was beautifully woven by her dedication to her family and her unwavering spirit. On November 18, 1956, she married George Tavtigian.

A proud homemaker, she devoted her days to raising their four beloved children, all the while assisting her husband, George, in the nurturing and management of their family’s farm.

Together, they cultivated not just the land but also the values and virtues that would be instilled in their children.

Joyce graduated from Wauseon High School in 1954, a foundation upon which she built her life and legacy. Her vibrant personality shone as brightly in her community as it did within her family.

A talented vocalist, Joyce sang joyfully in the Methodist Church Choir, sharing her love for music with all who had the pleasure of hearing her.

She was an active member of the Women’s Camp and dedicated over a decade of her time to working at the voting booths, embodying civic responsibility and community service.

Among her beloved pastimes, Joyce found immense joy in cooking, often pouring over cookbooks to create delightful meals for her family. She relished the simple, yet profound moments spent in her kitchen.

In her quest for personal growth and connection, Joyce joined the Extension Club, a pivotal experience that allowed her to forge lasting bonds with other remarkable women.

She took great pride being surrounded by the women in her neighborhood, known as the “Fulton Farmettes,” a talented group of women that fostered a sense of camaraderie and shared purpose in their neighborhood.

Joyce leaves behind her daughters, Valerie (Randy) Rehklau, Dianna (Brian) Brenot, and Sherrie Tavtigian, along with her dear son, Matthew (Rowena) Tavtigian. She delighted in the joys of grandparenthood, lovingly watching over her grandchildren: Shane, Amber, Miranda, Audrey, Robert, Anthony, Rachel and Benjamin, as well as her five cherished great-grandchildren. Joyce is also survived by her brother-in-law, Butch Huffman; sister-in-law, Dawn (Fr. Karekin) Kasparin; and numerous nieces and nephews whose lives she touched with her warmth and kindness.

Preceding Joyce in death were her beloved husband, George, her parents, Wilford and Wanda Falor, sister, Janet Huffman; brother-in-law, Dr. Richard Tavtigian and sister-in-law, Nancy Rennie.

Funeral services for Joyce will be private for the family at Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton. Interment will be held at Swanton Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to the Swanton Public Library, 305 Chestnut St., Swanton, Ohio 43558.