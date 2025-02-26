Harold Votaw, Jr. (1947 – 2025)

(Former Commander Of Pioneer American Legion)

Harold C. Votaw, Jr., 77 passed away on Monday, February 24, 2025 at his home in Pioneer. He was born on August 25, 1947 in Bryan, Ohio to Harold C. and Doris May (Wines) Votaw, Sr.

Harold graduated from North Central High School in 1965 and then went on to honorably serve his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War from 1966-1968.

After his return to the United States, he served for many years in the Army Reserves. On September 12, 1970 he married Cheryle Oxender in Pioneer and she preceded him in death on April 1, 2009.

Harold was a member of Lake View United Brethren Church in Camden, Michigan. He was a life time member, a current trustee and a former commander of the Pioneer American Legion Post #307, where he also served on the honor guard unit. Harold was also a lifetime member of the Pioneer VFW. At one time he was on the Pioneer Village Council and the North Central School Board.

Harold was the owner and operator of HADA Builders Inc in Pioneer; where he had his hand in building numerous homes and putting on home additions in Ohio, Indiana and Michigan.

Harold loved to watch old westerns and had a slight obsession with gambling and playing the slot machines in Michigan Casinos and occasionally going out to Las Vegas.

He is survived by two daughters, Teresa M. Votaw and Shawne (Dan) Bonney both of Pioneer; two grandchildren Madyson (Brandon) Eitniear and Kendal Bonney; two great grandchildren Lakelynne and Ryder Eitniear; two brothers David (Deb) Votaw of Bryan, and Duane (Kay) Votaw of Pioneer and a sister Joanne Foltz of Florida.

Harold was preceded in death by his parents, wife Cheryle and brother Marvin Votaw.

Visitation hours will be held on Friday, February 28, 2025 from 3-7 pm and Saturday 10am -12pm at Lake View United Brethren Church in Camden, Michigan. Services will be held on Saturday at 12pm at the church with Pastor Stephen E. Smith to officiate. Interment will follow at Floral Grove Cemetery in Pioneer with military graveside rites to be held by the Pioneer Veterans.

Memorial contributions can be made to Pioneer American Legion Post #307 or Lake View UB Church. Condolences for the family can be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com