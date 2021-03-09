Joseph Orwig, Jr. (1948-2021)

Joseph Earl Orwig Jr., 73, of Montpelier, Ohio, died March 4, 2021, at Montpelier Hospital. He was born on Jan., 4, 1948, to Joseph Earl Orwig Sr. and Roberta (Paris) Orwig in Toledo. Joseph was a 1966 graduate of DeVilbiss High School.

On July 14, 1967, he married Peggy (Comer) in Toledo and spent the next 53 years in marriage. Joseph worked for Toledo Edison, first as a lineman then as an overhead supervisor until he retired in 2010 after 41 years.

Joseph is survived by his wife, Peggy; his mother, Roberta; his son, Joseph Orwig III of Toledo; his daughter, Tammy (Scott) Zalick of Fort Worth, Texas; his grandchildren, Isabella and Robert Orwig, Ryan, Zachary and Kyle Zalick; his brother, David Orwig; and sister, Mary (Mike) Passino. He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph.

Friends and family are invited to a visitation from 3-7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10, at the Peinert Dunn Funeral Home, 7220 Dutch Road, Waterville, Ohio. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens.

Donations in Joseph’s memory are encouraged to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or the Wounded Warriors Project.

To leave an online condolence please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.