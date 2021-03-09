Sally Taulbee (1936-2021)

Sally V. (Whitmer) Taulbee, 84, of Pleasant Hill, Ohio, passed away Monday, March 1, 2021, at her residence. She was born Sept. 2, 1936, in Delta to the late Charles Whitmer and the late Hilda (Johnston) Whitmer Paskan. She married Darrel Taulbee, and he preceded her in death in 1994.

Sally was a graduate of Delta High School and worked in manufacturing for several companies. She was a member of the Eagles, VFW Auxiliary, and Red Hat Society.

She enjoyed playing bingo, arts and crafts, was an avid reader, and loved spending time with her family and friends.

She will be missed and remembered by her daughter, Lucinda “Cindy” Perry of Pleasant Hill; her son, Ron Hogrefe of Xenia, Ohio; a brother, Mike Paskan of Wauseon; five grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.

She was also preceded in death by brothers, Hearl and Neil Whitmer; her daughter, Kim Hogrefe; and her stepfather, Andrew Paskan.

Private graveside services and burial will be held at a later date at Greenlawn Cemetery in Delta.

Arrangements are in care of Moore Funeral Home in Covington, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, Okla. 73123.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.moorefh.com. To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.