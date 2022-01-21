Josephine Missler (1931-2022)

Facebook

Josephine M. Missler, age 90, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at Evergreen Manor in Montpelier. Josephine retired from Bryan Custom Plastics with over 25 years of service.

Josephine was born on December 5, 1931 in Edon, the daughter of Donald and Ethel J. (White) Luke. She married Marlin D. Missler on June 4, 1949 in Auburn, Indiana and he preceded her in death on August 1, 2019.

Josephine is survived by her children, Dennis (Dorothy) Missler, of Longwood, Florida, Kathy Jo Heiermann, of Harrison Township, Michigan, Susan (Charles) Thompson, of Fort Myers, Florida, Teresa Worthington, of Defiance and Julie Allen, of Montpelier; fifteen grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Shirley Hayes and Donelda Luke.

Private services and interment will take place in Brown Cemetery near Bryan.

Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, has been entrusted with arrangements. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.