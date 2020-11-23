Joshua Mull (1983-2020)

Joshua Alan Mull, age 37, of Napoleon, passed away early Sunday morning, November 22, 2020 at Mercy Health Hospital in Defiance. He was born in Toledo on August 19, 1983 to Gregory Mull and Vicki (Balusik) Mull. Josh was a 2002 graduate of Pittsford High School in Pittsford Michigan.

Shortly after high school he was involved in an auto accident that left him disabled. Although limited in his physical abilities, Josh was always positive with his attitude and was the ultimate encourager.

He was a proud team member at the Filling Home; where he helped in the cafeteria and other places as needed. Josh was an avid University of Michigan fan, along with the Detroit Tigers and Lions. He enjoyed playing video games and cookouts at home with his family.

Left to cherish his memories is his father, Gregory (Tina) Mull of Reading, MI; mother, Vicki (Rodney) Giesige of New Bavaria, OH; brother, Andrew C. Mull; sister, Sarah A. (Chet) Moden; many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends.

Friends will be received from 10:00 AM – 12:00 Noon on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St Hwy 109 in Delta; where a funeral service honoring Josh’s life will begin at 12:00 Noon on Wednesday. Pastor Scott Kirsch will be officiating. Interment will follow at Raker Cemetery in Delta.