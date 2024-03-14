Joyce Ann Roan (1955 – 2024)

(Loving Wife, Mother, Sister & Friend)

Mrs. Joyce Ann Roan, 68, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2024 in Monroe, NC. She was born December 10, 1955 to the late James Sewell and Rosaline Siler Sewell.

Joyce was a loving wife, mother, sister, and friend. She will be truly missed and cherished in the hearts of all those who knew and loved her.

Mrs. Roan will be laid to rest at Edon Cemetery in Ohio. Services will be announced at a later date.

Joyce is survived by her loving husband of 20 years, Lyle Roan; son, Jeremy (Kiki) Kimball of Bryan, OH; sisters, Kathy Stahler (Bill), and Jeanie Garman; 5 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Joyce is preceded in passing by her parents, James Sewell and Rosaline Siler Sewell, her sister, Debbie Flory, and brother, CR Sewell.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Joyce’s honor to the family. Holland Funeral Service is serving the Roan Family.