Joyce Engler (1940-2020)

Joyce L. Engel, 80 years, of Montpelier passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Evergreen Manor Nursing Home, Montpelier. Joyce was born August 24, 1940 in Hillsdale, Michigan, daughter of the late Clarence G. and Velva (McClaine) Kelley.

She was a 1960 graduate of Hillsdale High School. Joyce married Roger C. L. Engel on September 4, 1960 and he survives.

Joyce was the owner and operated Engel’s Restaurant in Hamler, Ohio. She worked in restaurant management for several other restaurants. Joyce was a woman of faith and would do anything for her family. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Joyce was known as an excellent cook and enjoyed baking meringue pies.

Surviving is her husband of 60 years, Roger Engel of Montpelier; two daughters, Melody J. Engel of Montpelier, Ohio, and Tamara (Daniel) Lehmann of Homosassa, Florida; two sons, Gary (Melody) Engel of Sherwood, Ohio, and Richard (Marlene) Engel of Seattle, Washington; 16 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Emma (Bill) Bondsteel of Osseo, Michigan and Esther (Marvin) Stewart Hillsdale, Michigan.

Joyce was preceded in death by four brothers, Linford, Frank, Elvin “Bud” and Bill; six sisters, Peg, Rose, Lena, Betty, Ada and Gloria.

Private visitation and services will be held for Joyce. Arrangements are in care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan.

The family asks those remembering Joyce, to make memorial contributions to the Arthritis Foundation.

