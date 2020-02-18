Joyce Martis (1953-2020)

Joyce Mary Martis, 66, of rural Wauseon, Ohio, passed away on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. She was born on Nov. 4, 1953, in Mount Clemens, Michigan, to Gaylord and Katherine (Burback) Schutt. On Sept. 21, 1973, she married Alvia Martis in Mount Clemens.

Joyce was a cook at Concordia Seminary in Fort Wayne for 25 years. She liked to be active in the Ladies Guild and vacation Bible study in the churches they served.

In their younger days, they spent time at the cabin in Michigan where they could camp, hunt, fish and just enjoy the outdoors.

Joyce is survived by her children, Michael (Lisa) Martis, Aaron Martis (Tasha Thompson) and Rachel Martis; grandchildren, Yurick, Rebecca, Daprie, Jason and Liam; siblings, Henry (Lark) Schutt, John Schutt, August Schutt, Alfred (Theresa) Schutt, Katherine Parr, Laura (Christopher) Bianco, Wanda Sampson, Jeffery (Laurie) Schutt, Lemuel (Melissa) Schutt, Earl (Kimberly) Schutt, Anna (Richard) Rhein. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alvia; son, Jason; siblings, Delores Harm, Jeanette Coulon and Gaylord Jr.; sister-in-law, Linda; and brother-in-law, Donald Parr.

Combined funeral services for Alvia and Joyce will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon, Ohio, with Pastors Peter Marcis and Pastor James Strawn officiating. Burial services will be held in the spring at Fairview Cemetery, Gaylord, Michigan.

Combined visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m. on Friday at Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, Ohio, and from 10-11 a.m. Saturday at St. Paul Lutheran Church.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials are suggested to St. Luke Lutheran Church-Wauseon, St. Paul Lutheran Church-Liberty Center and Zion Lutheran Church-Ridgeville Corners.

