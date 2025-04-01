Joyce Miller (1950 – 2025)

(Archbold Resident)

Joyce Anita (Steiner) Miller, 75, of Archbold, Ohio, entered into her eternal rest prepared for her by her Savior, on March 31, 2025. Joyce was born March 22, 1950 in Wooster, Ohio, to Leo and Kathryn Steiner.

Joyce graduated from the Indian Valley South school system in 1968. She entered Mennonite Voluntary Service in September 1968.

As a young teen, she accepted Jesus Christ as her personal Savior and later became a member of Flat Ridge Mennonite Church. She taught Sunday School and Bible School.

She served a one-year term at Sunshine Children’s Home in Maumee, Ohio. While serving there she met John Miller and they were married on February 6, 1970.

Joyce enjoyed being a wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker. She found special ways to make birthdays and Christmas celebrations extra special for her family.

She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandsons. Every year she looked forward to spending time with her sisters on their special “Sisters Weekend.”

Joyce also enjoyed her many flower beds, house plants and gardening tasks. She shared her garden produce with family, neighbors and friends. Joyce did seasonal work at Rupp Seed for many years.

Joyce is survived by her husband of 55 years, John Miller; her children, John (Sherry) Miller, Jim (Monica) Miller; her cherished grandchildren, Dylan, Colin, Logan, Aaron and Gavin Miller; her siblings, Carol (Jan) Plasterer, Sharon (John R.) Miller, Diane (Steve) Nay, Virgil (Anna) Steiner, Jan (Doug) Rhodes.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Jolene Miller and a granddaughter. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Visitation for Joyce will be held on Saturday, April 5, from 9-10:30 AM at Short Funeral Home in Archbold. There will be a private family graveside service in the North Pettisville Cemetery.

The family suggests that memorials be given to Samaritan’s Purse-Children’s Ministry or Behold Israel Ministries.