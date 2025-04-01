Dale Gautsche (1926 – 2025)

(Founding Member Of Tedrow Mennonite Church)

Dale L. Gautsche, 98, of Archbold, died peacefully on Monday, March 31, 2025 at Fairlawn Nursing Home in Archbold, OH.

Dale was born October 12, 1926, the third of seven children to Oscar and Herma (Nofziger) Gautsche and lived his full life in Fulton County.

Dale served his alternative service in Civilian Public Service during WWII in forestry & fire prevention in California and Norristown State Hospital in PA.

Upon completion, Dale and LeAnna Sauder were married August 22, 1948 and for 53 years were partners in raising their family, dairy farming, driving school buses, construction and in the restaurant businesses of Das Essen Haus and Die Alt Scheier. Dale took great joy in carpentry, stewardship of the land, and in particular, his straight rows of corn and beans.

Dale was a founding member of Tedrow Mennonite Church and until recently worshiped there for a total of 75 years. Dale participated in Mennonite Disaster Service disaster projects in the US and a church mission project in the Dominican Republic.

The Fairlawn Haven Community was home to Dale for the past 29 years as he and LeAnna moved from Pettisville into one of the duplexes which he helped build.

He then moved to an apartment at Wyse Commons where he spent hours playing pool and putting together puzzles. In the last year he had a short stay in the West Haven Assisted Living, before moving to the Fairlawn Health Center.

Although a man of few words and challenged by his hearing loss, Dale cared deeply for his family, friends, church and community. He never turned down a game of cards, Dominos or Rummikub and usually won with a glint in his eyes.

His love and support for his children and grandchildren were strong and his face always lit up when visited by his great grandchildren, who called him “Grandpa Great.”

Dale is survived by his children, Kevin (Angela) Gautsche of Camden, MI., Luther (Mary Ann) Gautsche of Archbold, OH., Alonna (Michael) Sprunger of Lancaster, PA and LaDell (Ron) Gautsche of Lakewood, CO., 9 grandchildren, 13 great and 6 great, great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, LeAnna; and siblings, Doris Ebersole, Mary Diller, Delmer Gautsche, Alice Schmucker, Richard Gautsche and Glenda Hurst.

One of the many gifts that Dale shared with his children was contentment. As life’s changes came, Dale claimed God’s faithful love and chose contentment.

The Celebration of Dale’s Life service will be held on Saturday, April 12 at 3PM at Tedrow Mennonite Church. The family will receive friends from 1PM – 3PM at the church and during the fellowship time following the service. Private burial will be in Pettisville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be given to Tedrow Mennonite Church, Fairlawn Retirement Community or Mennonite Central Committee. www.ShortFuneralHome.com