Alfonso “Al” Martinez (1940 – 2025)

Alfonso “Al” Martinez, age 85, passed away on Sunday afternoon, February 23, 2025, at his home, surrounded by his family.

Al retired as a supervisor at General Tire with over 25 years of service. He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church and the Bryan Eagles Aerie 2233.

Al loved spending time with his family, attending his grandchildren and great grandchildren’s sporting events, rooting for his 49ers, spending time with friends at the Eagles, listening to music and dancing.

Alfonso Martinez was born January 23, 1940 in Brownsville, Texas, the son of Claudio and Angelita (Loya) Martinez.

He married Leonor Martinez on April 28, 1961 in Brownsville, Texas and she survives. They were just short of celebrating 64 years together.

Al is also survived by his daughters, Diana Hoffman, of Bartlett, Illinois, Sylvia (Ric) Ramos, of Stryker and Christina (Nathaniel) Gasdorf, of Angola, Indiana; grandchildren, Maria (Michael) Spangler, Victoria (Cesar) Castanon, Brooklyn (James Rozewski) Ramos, Nueve Rae (Justin) Shark, Rigo Ramos, and Dustin (Allison) Powell; great grandchildren, Tila Tometich, Roman and Carolina Spangler, Armando and Sienna Shark and Arlowe Rozewski; sisters, Antonia Cardenas and Natividad (Tomas) Hernandez and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Claudio Martinez; mother and stepfather, Angelita (Alonzo) Beltran; son, Raymond Martinez; siblings, Jose Martinez, Mariano Loya, Richard Beltran and Rosa Beltran and granddaughter, Janeen Haller.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2025 from 2:00-6:00 pm at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, February 28, 2025 at 11:00 am at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 610 South Portland Street, Bryan with Rev. Andrew Wellmann officiating. Burial will follow at Fountain Grove Cemetery.

The family requests memorial contributions to Elara Caring Hospice Foundation. To sign the online guest book or leave a condolence for the family, please visit h www.krillfuneralservice.com.