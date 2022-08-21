Joyce Williams (1926-2022)

Joyce E. Williams, age 96, a longtime resident of Delta, passed away at Fairlawn Haven in Archbold, Thursday, August 18, 2022.

She was born in Delta on January 3, 1926 to Israel R. Putman Sr. and Edna (Bollman) Putman. Joyce graduated from Fulton Union High School in A.I and later married Paul Williams who passed away in 1991.

Before retiring, she served as a secretary with Abbott Trucking in Delta. Joyce was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Trinity Lutheran Church in Delta and the Wauseon Elks.

She is survived by her sons, Doug (Vicki) Williams of Archbold and Dennis (Deborah) Williams of Manitou Beach, MI; sister, Carol Segrist of Saugatuck, MI; grandchildren, Tori (Jake) Hallock, Cassidy (Chase) Hall, Bryce Williams, Jeron Williams, Zachary Williams, Kyle Williams and Nicole Williams.

Along with her parents and husband, Paul; she was preceded in death by her brother, Israel “Bud” Putman Jr. in 2012 and sisters, Marilyn Walker in 2013 and Christine Pfund in 2013.

Friends may visit with the family from 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy 109 in Delta. A private graveside service will be held at Greenlawn Cemetery in Delta.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a hospice organization of your choice in honor of Joyce Williams.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.

To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.